River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Camanche.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:30 AM Sunday the stage was 17.3 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise to 18.8 feet Thursday evening.

* Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at

Albany.

&&