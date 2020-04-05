River Flood Warning until TUE 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Winnebago County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Rock River At Afton.

* Until Tuesday afternoon.

* At 3:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will hold steady around 9.1 feet today. It

will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.

* Impact…At 9.1 feet, Floodwaters affect property of a home on

South Christian Road on the east side of the river in the Afton

area. There is minor erosional flood damage to lowland and

agricultural land in the Afton and Janesville areas.

&&

River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging

locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past

precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted

precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours

in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the

future from October through March.

(Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages

– Flood full observed …for 7 am…

Location stage stage stage/time Mon Tue Wed Thu

Afton 9.0 8.0 9.07 3 am 4/05 9.0 9.0 8.9 8.8

– Highest 24 hour change

– observed in river stage

– stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage

– the last latest observed forecast in

– 7 days stage next 7 days

Afton 9.34 3 am 3/29 -0.06 9.10 1 am 4/06

&&