 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Updated
Last updated today at 3:31 pm
10:24 am Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising
to 17.4 feet Thursday evening.
* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.

&&

wrexweather

Related Articles

Skip to content