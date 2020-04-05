Quiet weather sets in before the early week storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Northern Illinois had a beautiful day as sunshine and the comfortable 50's took over. We reached our normal average temperatures for this time of the month. However, people with hopes for higher temperatures do not have to wait much longer. This warm-up will be coming at the expense of rain showers to kick off the new week.

KEEPING IT QUIET & COOL

Sunday night into early Monday morning will not cause a fuss. Mostly clear skies remain with winds out of the east remaining light and airy. The biggest grip my turn to the fairly cool temperatures. Lows will fall just above freezing, but won't last longer than a few hours in the early morning.

However, we will notice a wind shift a bit later in the morning as high pressure continues pushing further east and low-pressure system builds in. Chances for wet weather and cloud cover will arrive with the new low, but also a warm front will drag in much warmer highs.

WARM AND STORMY... THEN COOL

Temperatures may rise all the way up to the low 70's by Tuesday. This could be the first time in 6 months that we warm up to 70° or higher. The early week warmth comes with a chance for rain.

Scattered rain showers move in Monday evening as a warm front arrives. The front boosts temperatures into the 70's Tuesday but sends the rain into our area. The showers should be on the lighter end but could last into Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday evening, another round of rain hits the Stateline. This line of showers could bring a few thunderstorms as well. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has Rockford under a Marginal Risk for severe weather which is a 1 out of 5 on their scale. The storms arrive ahead of a cold front, which will dry out but drastically cool down our weather.

Temperatures by the end of next will be cool with highs only reaching the upper 40's by Thursday. This hangs around through the weekend.