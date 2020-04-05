Local photographer helps kids take pictures with the Easter Bunny

POPLAR GROVE (WREX) -- Usually around this time, families are gearing up to go to the mall and take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

But because of the COVID-19 outbreak, they aren't able to to that this year.

So local photographer Debbie Nelson decided to drive the Easter Bunny around neighborhoods like Sherman Oaks for little kids to see.

"It brought a little bit of sadness to my heart because I love seeing the kids smiles, the joy it brings to everyone and I really wanted to get the bunny out in the community and bring some smiles in such a hard time." said Nelson.

Easter is usually a busy time for Nelson as well, because she too takes pictures of kids with the Easter Bunny.

Kids were able to wave and say hi at the Easter Bunny and parents could take pictures all while practicing social distancing.

Nelson says in time where kids can feel down, it's important parents like her find ways to lift their spirits.

"I think right now is the time we all need to come together, it's hard for everyone. Everyone is struggling, all of the kids are sad," said Nelson.

While Easter may not be the same this year, nelson said she wants everyone to still celebrate the spring time.

"let everyone know, the bunny is still on! We still have Easter!" said Nelson.