Illinois governor commutes sentence of jailed cancer patient

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has commuted the sentence of a suburban Chicago man with cancer who was serving four years in prison for ordering 42 pounds of chocolate infused with the main psychoactive component in marijuana.



The Aurora-Beacon News reports that Illinois Department of Corrections officials say 37-year-old Thomas Franzen was released Monday from the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill and was ordered to complete two years of parole.



Franzen's attorney David Camic says his family is thrilled. Pritzker has said his office plans to release several low-level offenders through a rigorous vetting process.