After 165 years, Rockford’s paper to be printed out of town

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time in 165 years the local newspaper that's read by residents of Rockford won't be printed in Rockford.



The Rockford Register Star reports that after Monday, the Gannett-owned newspaper will be printed in Wisconsin. It is joining The Journal-Standard in Freeport to be printed at the same facility as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other Wisconsin newspapers.



The paper's journalists will remain in Rockford but the move will mean the layoffs of at least 23 full-time production employees.



The paper says the move is a cost-saving measure that mirrors the consolidation of printing operations throughout the newspaper industry.