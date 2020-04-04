 Skip to Content

Video: How to make a mask using a bandana or cloth

WASHINGTON, DC (WREX) — The CDC is now recommending the American public wear masks when they go out in public.

Authorities do not want masks to give you a false sense of protection. They say they will not protect you from getting COVID-19, but they will keep you from spreading it if you do have it but happen to be asymptomatic.

COVID-19 is believed to be spread through droplets in the air from mucus or saliva. The masks create a barrier, lessening exposure if you sneeze or cough.

The CDC released this video today.

