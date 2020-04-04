Trump says ‘toughest’ weeks ahead as coronavirus spreads

President Donald Trump is warning that the country would see a lot of death ahead as the U.S. moves into what into what he says is its "toughest" weeks with the coronavirus.

At the same time the president is expressing growing impatience with social distancing guidelines and saying he's eager to get the country reopened and its stalled economy back on track.

The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,100; more than 3,500 of those deaths are in the state of New York.