Sunshine and warmth before storms arrive Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Compared to just a week ago, we are now on the kinder side of spring with quiet and nice weather. Temperatures are warm and skies are clear, but all that may change moving into next week. Thunderstorms and cooler highs are expected fairly soon.

SUNDAY'S HIGH PRESSURE

Plenty of sunshine should end the weekend because the upper mid-west is holding on to a high-pressure system. This system will pull in clear skies and dry air to the Stateline, but also warmer air. Highs for Sunday will be climbing toward the lower to mid 60's on the heels on southeasterly winds. A good day to sit outside and admire the few clouds while many have to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Overnight, we start to see a change in a few things. Firstly, cloud cover returns as the high pressures push out and drags in more moist southerly air. Temperatures will stay in the middle 30's, but shower chances grow ahead of the new week.

EARLY WEEK STORMS

Next week, we'll keep climbing for a couple of days. Temperatures may rise all the way up to the low 70's by Tuesday. This could be the first time in 6 months that we warm up to 70° or higher. The early week warmth comes with a chance for rain.

Scattered rain showers move in Monday evening as a warm front arrives. The front boosts temperatures into the 70's Tuesday but sends the rain into our area. The showers should be on the lighter end but could last into Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday evening, another round of rain hits the Stateline. This line of showers could bring a few thunderstorms as well. The storms arrive ahead of a cold front, which will dry out but drastically cool down our weather.

WEEKEND END COOL DOWN

Temperatures in the wake of the secondary cold front on Wednesday night will bring in much cooler highs. Average highs for early April reside in the upper 50's, but we will remain 10-15 degrees lower in the upper 40's and lower 50's. This could lead to a few frosty mornings.