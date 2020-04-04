Rockford Police Officer tests positive for COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Police Department says one of its officers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a release sent out Saturday evening, the department said it was notified this past Thursday that an officer had tested positive.

Rockford Police say the officer is self-isolating at home and is "doing well."

“Our people are our best asset and we will do anything and everything we can to keep them safe,” said Police Chief Dan O’Shea in the release.

Rockford Police say its response to COVID-19 continues to change and the department is working closely with the Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center and is following the CDC’s recommendations as standard operating procedure.

RPD says current guidelines include officers wearing personal protective equipment, including N95 masks and disposable gloves on all calls for service or when expected to have contact with anyone in the general public closer than 6 feet. Officers will also have their temperatures taken at the beginning of every shift.

“The health and safety or our first responders and all city employees are of the utmost importance,” said Mayor Tom McNamara in the release. “As the situation continues to evolve, we will continue to implement further practices to help protect all of our employees and the community.”