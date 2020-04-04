River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…Flood Warning remains in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Dubuque.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:30 AM Saturday the stage was 17.7 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise to 19.1 feet Tuesday evening.

* Impact, At 18.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the East Dubuque

Flats levee.

