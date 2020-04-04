River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Camanche.

* Until further notice.

* At 9:30 AM Saturday the stage was 17.0 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 18.9

feet Friday.

* Impact, At 19.0 feet, Water affects homes in the Camanche Swan

Slough area, the boat ramp, and 9th Street by Hazel Lake. Water

affects Union Pacific Railroad maintenance buildings in Clinton.

&&