River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Carroll County
…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM Saturday the stage was 15.3 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising
to 17.5 feet Friday evening.
* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.
&&