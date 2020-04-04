RACVB launches community songwriting contest

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Get your pen and paper ready, songwriters.

The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced a new online songwriting contest called "Stay Home Songs."

It is a free contest for all ages and genres from now through April 24.

The RACVB says the winning song will "embody the resiliency of the Rockford area."

Winnebago County-based songwriters, musicians or bands are eligible to submit one original song entry, no more than three minutes in length. Completed song submissions must include files or private YouTube links and the signed Acknowledgement of Contest Guidelines emailed to Social@GoRockford.com by 5 p.m. Friday, April 24.

All complete contest information is available on the Interactive tab of RACVB’s COVID-19 Resource Center at https://www.gorockford.com/resource-center/interactive/.

The winning song will be selected by RACVB’s expert judges panel of local musicians by the end of the month. Judges include Jodi Beach of the Jodi Beach Trio, Vince Chiarelli of The Vince Chiarelli Band, Duntai Mathews of SOAR Radio, Miles Nielsen of Miles Nielsen and The Rusted Hearts, and Antonio Ramirez of Domingos en el Parque.

The winning songwriter will receive a $200 gift card to a local restaurant or local retailer of her/his choice, and may be featured as part of future RACVB tourism marketing platforms.