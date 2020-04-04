Pritzker expects peak of virus to hit Illinois in mid/late-April

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois has not reached its peak for the coronavirus, but the governor says he expects it to happen later this month.



While Governor JB Pritzker did not provide an exact date, he said he expects the peak of COVID-19 to hit the state in mid/late April.

"Again, there are a variety of models to look at. Certainly, I would say that most of the models I have seen say that we will peak somewhere between the middle and the end of April. I don't want to predict on a certain day that we're gonna hit a peak, but I will say it's very important for us to track this," Gov. Pritzker said during his daily press briefing on the virus on Saturday, April 4.

Earlier on Saturday, the state reported more than 1,400 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases over 10,000 in Illinois.