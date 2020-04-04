Near average weekend provides a ton of sunshine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We do get a treat with a couple days' worth of sunshine this weekend. We won't warm up to near the 70's for a few more days, however.

Cooler weekend:

Behind the cold front, temperatures fall into the middle 50's for Saturday. This won't be that far off of average. However, considering that we almost got to 70° in Rockford on Friday, Saturday feels cool in comparison. The sky clears out to sunny, so at least we'll have brighter weather.

By Sunday, we rise back to the low 60's. The sunny weather rolls on, making for a comfortable end to the weekend.

Rain and warmth next week:

Next week, we'll keep climbing for a couple of days. Temperatures may rise all the way up to the low 70's by Tuesday. This could be the first time in 6 months that we warm up to 70° or higher. The early week warmth comes with a chance for rain.

Scattered rain showers move in Monday evening as a warm front arrives. The front boosts temperatures into the 70's Tuesday, but sends the rain into our area. The showers should be on the lighter end, but could last into Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday evening, another round of rain hits the Stateline. This line of showers could bring a few thunderstorms as well. The storms arrive ahead of a cold front, which will dry out but drastically cool down our weather.

Cool end to the week:

Temperatures fall back to the middle to low 50's late next week. While this isn't too far below average, it won't be the 70's like on Tuesday. A side effect of the cool days may be frosty conditions at night. A few nights get down to around freezing, and could harm plants just starting to grow. Check your gardens and planters and cover anything you think can't handle the late spring frost.