Military recruiting struggles as enlistment stations close

AP (WREX) — America's armed services are finding it harder to bring in new recruits as the worsening coronavirus forces families and communities to hunker down, even as the country turns increasingly to the military for help.

Most enlistment stations across the country are closed and recruiters working from home are seeking new prospects almost exclusively on social media sites.

In many cases they're finding people too consumed with their own financial, personal and health care worries to consider committing to a military career right now.

As a result, the services could fall thousands short of their enlistment goals if the widespread lockdowns drag on.