Meijer the latest to announce shopper limits in stores

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Meijer announced Saturday it is asking customers to limit the number of shoppers who come to the store.

Meijer joins several other stores and grocers across the country doing the same, in hopes of making its stores safer for both shoppers and employees.

Meijer says it is also implementing processes to monitor the number of customers in its stores, conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of its employees and installing plexiglass shields at all check lanes and pharmacies.

Meijer says it will also suspend its weekly sales ad beginning April 12 to "decrease customer count inside the store."

“We continue to look for additional ways to ensure the safety of our customers and team members in the face of this difficult challenge,” Meijer President & Chief Executive Officer Rick Keyes said in a press release.

There are two Meijer locations in the Rockford area, one off Perryville Road on Rockford's far east side and one off West Lane Road in Machesney Park.