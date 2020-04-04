Illinois cracks 10,000 total cases of COVID-19 as 1,453 new cases are reported

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. JB Pritzker provides an update on the state's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Posted by WREX-TV on Saturday, April 4, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to rise as the total number of cases has now topped 10,000.



On Saturday, April 4, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,453 new cases of the virus in the state, bringing the total up from 8,904 to 10,357.



The state also reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state from 210 up to 243.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.



The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. IDPH says more than 53,000 people have been tested for the virus.