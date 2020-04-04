IDPH: 3 new cases of coronavirus in Winnebago County, total up to 36

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The coronavirus pandemic continues to intensify across the state—including in Winnebago County.



The Illinois Department of Public of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 4, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 36.



Details on the ages of the three new cases are unknown at this time.



The 36 total cases of COVID-19 is the most in the Northern Illinois region. DeKalb County has the second most cases at 22, as of Saturday, April 4.



Boone County confirmed its first two cases of the virus on Saturday, meaning all 9 counties in the Northern Illinois region have confirmed positive tests of COVID-19.



Ogle County also reported a new case of the virus on Saturday, bringing its total number of cases up to 5.



There have been three deaths in the region related to COVID-19; one in Winnebago County, one in Carroll County and one in Whiteside County.



Earlier on Saturday, the state announced the total number of cases of COVID-19 hit 10,000.