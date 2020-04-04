Freeport Harbor Freight donates PPE to FHN Memorial Hospital

FREEPORT (WREX) — A hardware store in Freeport is doing what it can to help out the medical community in its fight against COVID-19.



Harbor Freight in Freeport donated two pallets full of personal protective equipment, otherwise known as PPE, to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport.



The hospital says the pallets included gloves, N95 masks and face shields.



The donation comes as the state is continuing to search for additional PPE to help medical personnel battling COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the hospital said in part: "Thank you so much for helping keep our "front line" healthcare workers safe!"