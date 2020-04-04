 Skip to Content

COVID-19 Recap: Total number of cases in Northern Illinois region tops 100

5:57 pm Coronavirus, Illinois News, Top Stories

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Illinois region has officially topped 100.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4, there are 102 total cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Illinois region, according to the regional health departments.

The number of cases comes after Winnebago County see's it's largest day-to-day total number of cases yet with 9.

Boone County confirmed its first two cases of the virus on Saturday, meaning all 9 counties in the Northern Illinois region have confirmed positive tests of COVID-19.

Ogle County also reported a new case of the virus on Saturday, bringing its total number of cases up to 5.

Here's a look at the entire breakdown of cases in the region by county as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4., according to the health departments:

  • Winnebago: 42
  • Boone: 2
  • Ogle: 5
  • Stephenson: 3
  • Lee: 2
  • DeKalb: 22
  • Jo Daviess: 5
  • Carroll: 4
  • Whiteside: 17

The three COVID-19 related deaths have been in Winnebago County (1), Carroll County (1) and Whiteside County (1).

Earlier on Saturday, the state announced the total number of cases of COVID-19 hit 10,000.

