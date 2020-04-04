COVID-19 Recap: Total number of cases in Northern Illinois region tops 100
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Northern Illinois region has officially topped 100.
As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4, there are 102 total cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Illinois region, according to the regional health departments.
The number of cases comes after Winnebago County see's it's largest day-to-day total number of cases yet with 9.
Boone County confirmed its first two cases of the virus on Saturday, meaning all 9 counties in the Northern Illinois region have confirmed positive tests of COVID-19.
Ogle County also reported a new case of the virus on Saturday, bringing its total number of cases up to 5.
Here's a look at the entire breakdown of cases in the region by county as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 4., according to the health departments:
- Winnebago: 42
- Boone: 2
- Ogle: 5
- Stephenson: 3
- Lee: 2
- DeKalb: 22
- Jo Daviess: 5
- Carroll: 4
- Whiteside: 17
The three COVID-19 related deaths have been in Winnebago County (1), Carroll County (1) and Whiteside County (1).
Earlier on Saturday, the state announced the total number of cases of COVID-19 hit 10,000.