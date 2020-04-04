9 new total COVID-19 cases on confirmed in Winnebago County on Saturday, total at 42

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — There are new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County.



The Winnebago County Health Department reports 9 new cases in the county on Saturday, which is the highest day-to-day amount yet. The 9 new cases includes three cases confirmed by the state earlier in the day.



The 9 new cases brings the total in the county up to 42, which leads the Northern Illinois region.



Details on the new cases are unknown at this time.



There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county as of Saturday, April 4.