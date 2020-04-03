 Skip to Content

WREX Recipe: Chicken and Cabbage Soup

New
9:33 am Recipes, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We know the weather is starting to warm up with as the calendar has turned to April, but hear us out on this one: Chicken and Cabbage Soup. To make it even better, all you need is a crock pot! Check it out!

Ingredients:

  • 4 skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 box of chicken broth
  • 1 box of vegetable broth
  • ½ head of cabbage
  • 1 bag of tiny carrots
  • 1 stalk of celery
  • 1 onion
  • 1 box of sliced mushrooms
  • Salt and Pepper to taste.

Chop up the celery and onions and put all of the ingredients in a large pot and cook on high until boiling, then turn down heat and simmer for several hours, or until chicken falls apart.

13 WREX Newsroom

Related Articles

Skip to content