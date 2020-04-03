WREX Recipe: Chicken and Cabbage Soup

WREX Recipe: Chicken and Cabbage SoupNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — We know the weather is starting to warm up with as the calendar has turned to April, but hear us out on this one: Chicken and Cabbage Soup. To make it even better, all you need is a crock pot! Check it out!
Ingredients:
- 4 skinless chicken breasts
- 1 box of chicken broth
- 1 box of vegetable broth
- ½ head of cabbage
- 1 bag of tiny carrots
- 1 stalk of celery
- 1 onion
- 1 box of sliced mushrooms
- Salt and Pepper to taste.
Chop up the celery and onions and put all of the ingredients in a large pot and cook on high until boiling, then turn down heat and simmer for several hours, or until chicken falls apart.