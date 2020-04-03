WREX Recipe: Chicken and Cabbage Soup

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We know the weather is starting to warm up with as the calendar has turned to April, but hear us out on this one: Chicken and Cabbage Soup. To make it even better, all you need is a crock pot! Check it out!

Ingredients:

4 skinless chicken breasts

1 box of chicken broth

1 box of vegetable broth

½ head of cabbage

1 bag of tiny carrots

1 stalk of celery

1 onion

1 box of sliced mushrooms

Salt and Pepper to taste.

Chop up the celery and onions and put all of the ingredients in a large pot and cook on high until boiling, then turn down heat and simmer for several hours, or until chicken falls apart.