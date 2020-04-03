Winnebago County confirms 3 new coronavirus cases, total up to 33

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Winnebago County continues to increase.



County leaders confirmed 3 new cases on Friday, April 3, to bring the total in the county up to 33.



Details on the newest cases are unknown at this time. The City of Rockford sent a strong message out on Friday morning, telling people "no gatherings, stay home" to help slow the spread of the virus. One person in the county has died from the virus.



Winnebago continues to lead the region in case totals as DeKalb County is the next highest total with 19.



Here's a look at the numbers as of 4:25 p.m. Friday, April 3:

Winnebago: 33

Boone: 0

Stephenson: 3

Ogle: 4

Lee: 2

DeKalb: 19

Jo Daviess: 3

Whiteside: 14

Carroll: 4

Ogle County confirmed two new cases on Friday, with one of the patients being a child under the age of 10.