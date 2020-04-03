 Skip to Content

Two new coronavirus cases in Whiteside County, total at 14

WHITESIDE COUNTY (WREX) — The Whiteside County Health Department has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The health department says one of the residents is in their 50s and the other one in their 70s.

The Whiteside County Health working with the individual and healthcare providers on contact tracing to identify, quarantine and monitor contacts at risk for signs of illness.

Whiteside County’s current numbers are 14 laboratory confirmed cases. Of laboratory confirmed cases, 2 have recovered and 1 has died with the rest either receiving care or recovering at home.

