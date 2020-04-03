Target to limit number of people in stores starting April 4

(WREX) — Another popular box store is limiting the number of people they will allow inside at a time.



Target announced starting Saturday, April 4, they will be actively monitoring and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside based on the store’s specific square footage.



If metering is needed, a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently.



The store says they'll also be providing gloves and masks to employees, as well as putting up Plexiglass partitions at check out lanes and other stations.



Target also announced they'll be donating an additional 2 million KN95 respirator masks to the medical community.