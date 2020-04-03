Stateline company gives gift cards, encourages employees to support restaurants

DIXON (WREX) -- Raynor Garage Doors will give all of its 500 employees a gift, only if they'll spend it giving back.

Friday, Raynor announced it will give all employees a gift card, encouraging them to order takeout from local restaurants.

The company is joining the "Rally for Restaurants" movement that wants to give restaurants support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many local restaurants are closed and all are forced to use takeout or delivery in Illinois.

By mailing gift cards to employees, Raynor says it encourages its team to support local restaurants during these tough times.

“During uncertain times Raynor is fortunate to have some of the most resilient employees. So as a sign of appreciation, we wanted to feed our Raynor families while also supporting local businesses,” said Raynor Garage Doors Director of Marketing Pete Elsenbach in a press release.

Employees have until September to spend their gift cards.