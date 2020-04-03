Starlight Theatre kicks off online rehearsals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An art that thrives off people sharing a stage now only allows cast members to share a computer screen.

The adjustment required time, but Kenny Saunders, who will play Chef Louis in Starlight Theatre's production of The Little Mermaid, says it's gotten better with time.

"I'm so used to being with the group and being with actors at rehearsal doing our things together," Saunders said. "Now I'm doing it up in my bedroom with a camera. It's a really weird experience, but you get used to it."

That new experience involves using Zoom and Google Classroom to conduct rehearsals and singing lessons. The technology even allows for actors and actresses to play different musical ranges while singing their own. For example, a tenor could have the soprano track play in a song so they can practice harmonizing with other cast members.

While the technology aims at preparing the cast for a show, Saunders says it's also restored a sense of normalcy.

"It feels good to just get done with the work day and just hop right into what we're doing with our rehearsal time," Saunders said. It feels good to just let loose for a half hour."

The road to creating this alternative style of theater would weigh on many people, but Chris Brady who will direct The Little Mermaid at Starlight Theatre this summer says that the challenge may be great, but it also creates a special opportunity.

There's a great speech Henry V, where he's talking about how the English are outnumbered by the French," Brady said. "Some people said we need to leave, and he's like 'go ahead and leave, because the fewer the men, the greater the share of honor.' We have some of that here. When we pull this off, it will be something special."

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to debut in the first week of June, but Starlight Theatre has a plan for makeup dates if the stay at home order gets extended.