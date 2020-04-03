Showery Friday leads to a brief cool down to start the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The sunshine we all enjoyed Thursday has given way to clouds and light rain showers early Friday. This is making for wet roadways, but most of the morning looks to remain dry.

Warm, yet cloudy:

Temperatures are starting near 50° in the Stateline early Friday, with highs forecast to crack 60° by the afternoon. Our in-house model depicts temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 60s. This solution would only be possible if we see more sunshine than clouds. Current thinking keeps mostly cloudy skies around, which are likely to hold temperatures in-check somewhat.

Friday's forecast highs climb into the lower to middle 60s ahead of an approaching cold front.

A cold front slicing through Iowa early Friday is poised to bring a return to chilly temperatures to start the weekend. This cold front is going to bring rain chances back into the Stateline by the late evening. Rain is going to be mostly light, but pockets of more steady rain are possible through midnight Saturday.

Quickly drying out:

We've shifted rain chances around just a bit, with only a 20% chance of shower activity early Saturday. Model guidance pushes most rain out by daybreak Saturday, with cloud cover forecast to quickly diminish through the day.

Rain looks to break out overnight Friday into Saturday, but quickly moves out by sunrise Saturday.

Increasingly sunny skies are likely by Saturday afternoon, but it won't help temperatures climb too far. Highs only get into the lower to middle 50s for the first day of the weekend, but warmer temperatures are ahead.

Spring-like warmth builds:

While temperatures cool down to slightly below average Saturday, it doesn't last long. In fact, by Sunday highs climb to near 60° again under mostly sunny skies.

Clouds build into Monday with rain chances increasing, but precipitation chances aren't the only thing rising: temperatures are going to climb as well. Highs Monday in the lower 60s give way to temperatures well above average by Tuesday.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, high temperatures Tuesday could climb into the lower 70s.