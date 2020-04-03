Rockford man charged in stabbing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been charged after police say he attacked two men.



Christopher Hayes, 39, of Rockford, was taken into custody on Thursday.



Police say Hayes broke entered a residence wielding a pocket knife in the 700 block of W. State St. Thursday night.



Two men were attacked by Hayes, according to police. Authorities say one of the men was stabbed in the arm and the other suffered cuts during a struggle with Hayes. Both men's injuries are considered non-life threatening.



Hayes was charged with aggravated battery with a knife and was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.