River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Carroll County

…Flood Warning now in effect until further notice…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:00 AM Friday the stage was 14.9 feet and rising.

* Flood stage is 16.0 feet.

* No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast, Rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising

to 17.4 feet Friday morning.

* Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson.

