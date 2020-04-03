OSF holds COVID-19 drill for workers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center helps its staff fight the coronavirus.

OSF held a COVID-19 drill Friday. A tent is set up outside of the hospital. Drills are conducted to help staff be ready if the need arises for more space to care for patients. Dr. Stephen Bartlett, who is the Chief Medical Officer at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, says the tent allows workers to meet people in the parking lot and ultimately give them an assessment before whether or not they have to go into the hospital.

"This is really a statement to our staff that we have an extraordinary level of preparation," said Bartlett. "People who have respiratory symptoms will be assessed immediately in a structure so that these people are getting an immediate assessment."

OSF says patients were not affected by the drill and that personnel were available to help those in need.