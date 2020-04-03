McDonald’s to start checking employees temperatures amid coronavirus outbreak

(NBC) — The country's most popular fast-food chain is taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



McDonald's announced its restaurants, including franchise locations, will begin screening temperatures of employees at the beginning of their shifts.



Managers will also ask employees a series of health-related questions before they start work. The questions are designed to ensure the employees are healthy before serving customers.



A majority of the restaurants have remained opened for delivery, carryout and drive-thru service.