Man hurt in crane incident in Town of Beloit

New
9:21 am Top Stories, Wisconsin News

TOWN OF BELOIT (WREX) — A man has suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crane fell on top of a bucket truck in the Town of Beloit.

Authorities say it happened in the 800 block of Post Road.

The crane tipped over while lifting a large section of a tree top, causing it to fall on top of the bucket truck, according to authorities.

Police say a man was in the bucket at the time of the incident. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

