Man hurt in crane incident in Town of Beloit

TOWN OF BELOIT (WREX) — A man has suffered non-life threatening injuries after a crane fell on top of a bucket truck in the Town of Beloit.



Authorities say it happened in the 800 block of Post Road.



The crane tipped over while lifting a large section of a tree top, causing it to fall on top of the bucket truck, according to authorities.



Police say a man was in the bucket at the time of the incident. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.