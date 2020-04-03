Illinois bans activities at state parks amid virus outbreak

(AP) — Illinois has barred all activities at state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites in another move to stem the spread of the coronavirus.



Illinois Department of Natural Resources director Colleen Callahan noted in a statement that hunters and anglers aren't allowed to receive refunds on state-issued permits or transfer of permits due to administrative guidelines under the state wildlife code.



The Journal-Star reported Thursday that with proper authorization from the state, people can hunt and fish on privately-owned open properties.



The state's spring trout-fishing season begins on Saturday.