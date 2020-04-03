Illinois Attorney General says price gouging complaints spike dramatically during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When it comes to price gouging complaints, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the state has seen a dramatic spike.

"We've seen probable excess of 1,000 calls come in," says Raoul .

He says not all of those complaints have in fact been price gouging. He says his office has been in contact with retailers and distributors to make sure they're playing fairly.

"We've tried to reach to out the industry both the retail merchants association and the IIlinois Manufacturing Association to make sure the industy self polices."

He says a clear example - in some areas of the state suppliers have taken advantage of the rising demand and set prices that are not necessarily needed for the bottom line."

"We have been alerted to inflation of prices of eggs that may not necessarily reflect increase of costs," says Raoul. "But those are arising out of the supplier of eggs than the retailers."

In Rockford, Woodman's Store Manager Scott Leeder says 98% of the items in store have stayed the same price. But as demand for things like eggs and poultry rises, he has to pay a higher price to get those items into the store. Which in turn, means a higher price for customers.

"They jump the price to us and then we have to raise our price up," says Leeder. "It's just temporary. That's just a week two weeks until it gets filled again."

So how can you spot the difference between price gouging and a case of supply and demand? Raoul says there's not perfect answer, but he cautions shoppers to keep an eye out if the item is out of its original packaging.

"That's a good sign that there's probably an effort to take advantage of this circumstance and profit," says Raoul.

"Meanwhile Leeder says the easiest way to keep prices low, maintain normal shopping habits and drive down demand. "

"If everyone would just buy normal and not hoard, everything will be fine. There's enough stuff in the country and you just have to let the supply chain catch up."

If you would like to submit a complaint to the Illinois Attorney General's Office, click here.