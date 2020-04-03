Hundreds of cars line up for food donations during COVID-19 crisis

ROCKFORD (WREX)— The parking lot outside of City First Church in Rockford looked more like a highway at rush our. Hundreds of cars, lined up bumper to bumper. All of them filled with people waiting for food.

"I didn't think I would be here, but I'm here," said Patricial Darnell.

Most people never thought they'd be here. But COVID-19 has thrown many for a loop.

"My hours have gotten cut way down from work," said Edie Newman. "What I make just barely pays the bills."

That's where the volunteers with City First Church and Convoy of Hope come in. On Thursday morning, bags of food were donated to those who need it.

"So many families need groceries. So many families need materials for their babies and their children," said Cameron Henderson, City First Church Middle School Pastor.

On Thursday alone, City First Church was able to feed more than 600 households (approximately 2,550 individuals), distributing over 43,000 pounds of food. In addition, toilet paper, diapers, and baby food was given to those who needed it.



The church says it plans to hold more events like this down the road as the crisis continues.