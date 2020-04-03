Hobby Lobby temporarily closing all stores due to coronavirus

(WREX) — As the country continues efforts to manage and mitigate the COVID-19 coronavirus, Hobby Lobby will close the remainder of its stores, and furlough nearly all store employees and a large portion of corporate and distribution employees.

According to a press release on their website, all Hobby Lobby stores will remain closed until further notice starting Friday, April 3 at 8 p.m.

The company says in order for their employees to take full advantage of the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Recovery Rebates provided to eligible employees by the federal government, they are ending emergency leave pay and suspending use of Company provided paid time off benefits

This is in accordance with the requirements outlined in the CARES Act. However, the company says it will maintain medical, dental, life, and long-term disability benefits for employees while furloughed through at least May 1, 2020, and will pay the cost of employee premiums for these benefits on behalf of employees while furloughed without pay.

Upon return, the company says employees will retain their original dates of hire and any accrued PTO and Vacation.