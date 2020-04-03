Gowan navigates recruiting challenges while looking for new school

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With many basketball courts closed, Scott Gowan finds a way to work on his game.

"I'm getting my ball handling in, all my fundamentals," Gowan said. "And working out in the gym I have downstairs. I'm still trying to make gains everyday."

Gowan was a standout at East High School and played the past two years at Carl Sandburg College, a junior college in Galesburg. He led the team in scoring this past season, and was one of the top 3-point shooters in the nation. Now as he tries to take the next step to a four-year school, Gowan is finding it a little more difficult with in-person recruiting on hold due to the coronavirus.

"It's definitely made it a harder process on myself," Gowan said. "Not being able to go anywhere or have any face-to-face conversations and go visit the school. I'm still getting a lot of phone calls talking about possible opportunities for the next two years. [It's] still going, but it definitely slowed it down a little bit."

Gowan's game hasn't slowed down, as he's becoming a more complete player.

"I'm trying to make an overall game," he said. "Not just being one-dimensional, not being just a shooter. But being able to get to the basket or do other things as well."

His two years at a juco have served his game well.

"It's definitely developed quite a bit, learning how the college game works, the different speeds," Gowan said.

Life is moving at a different speed now. But athletes like Gowan are still finding ways to fine-tune their craft and find a college home.