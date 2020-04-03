Gov. Pritzker: Illinois testing around 5,000 people a day for coronavirus

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says the state continues to test more people for COVID-19 by the day.

The governor confirmed Illinois is currently testing roughly 5,000 people a day for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Mar. 29, Gov. Pritzker said the state was testing roughly 4,000 people a day for the virus.

The governor said his goal remains to be able to test 10,000 people a day, but says the state is not getting any help from the federal government for resources.

"Tests are very difficult to come by, and there is no federal plan for this," said Gov. Pritzker.



The governor has been critical of the federal government and President Trump's handling of the coronavirus and the lack of federal help states have received.