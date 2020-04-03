Gov. Pritzker: Cover your face when in public

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor JB Pritzker is telling you to cover your face when you're out in public.



The governor made the statement on Friday during his daily press briefing on COVID-19.



Gov. Pritzker referenced wearing a mask as the ideal option for covering your face as a precaution in case anyone has the virus and is asymptomatic.

"Wearing a mask is just one more way we can help take care of each other in the state," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor reiterated to stay at home as much as possible, but to wear a mask when you do have to go out.