First phase of McCormick Place transformation completed

CHICAGO (WREX) — McCormick Place in Chicago has completed its first phase of transforming the building to be able to house coronavirus patients.

The facility will be constructed to serve COVID-19 patients who do not require intensive care.

Phase One of the project provided 500 10’ X 10’ patient rooms furnished with beds and basic healthcare items, 14 nursing stations and fully built out support rooms for medical supply storage, pharmacy and housekeeping services. Medical personnel are already prepared to staff these first 500 beds, with nearly 140 contracted individuals and counting from around Illinois and the nation. By the end of April, the full site will bring an additional 3,000 patient rooms online. Hundreds more health care professionals will be added as the facility takes shape.

“Monumental, round-the-clock dedication got this done before we need it – preparing for saving lives in the event things become as bad as some have predicted,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank the Army Corps of Engineers, the Illinois National Guard, FEMA and all of our hardworking union trades-people. In one week’s time, the heroes who came together to make this possible built us a facility larger than the largest hospital in Illinois.”

The state is closely tracking hospitalization data across the state (outlined in the chart below) and is continuing to prepare for a rapid increase in hospitalizations. As part of this approach, the state is working to stand up multiple additional facilities: the former Advocate Sherman Hospital Campus in Elgin, the Metro South Health Center in Blue Island, and Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park. Today, the governor also announced that the state is acquiring Vibra Hospital in Springfield to expand capacity in central Illinois.

McCormick Place will be the state’s largest alternate care facility and one of the largest ACF’s in the nation. The completion of the first 500 beds marks a significant milestone, and the first of its kind in Illinois.

For McCormick Place to be functional for patients in a clinical setting, the space has been divided into three separate units. All three units will be equipped with nurses stations and support rooms to treat patients in various types of care settings. Unit 1 will provide initial capacity for 500 patients, with tri-walled spaces for low-acuity patients. Unit 2 will provide capacity for 1,750 patients, with open-space care for fully mobile, low-acuity COVID-19 patients. Lastly, Unit 3, will provide negative-pressure isolation pods for up to 750 patients exhibiting high transmission symptoms.

It is estimated that the first phase of the facility could be operational to receive low-acuity patients as soon as next week.

If you’re a healthcare worker looking to serve, please sign up at www.illinoishelps.net. For health related questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.

Note: This is snapshot in time data captured at 10am on April 3, 2020. The numbers will change frequently as the state works to increase capacity and new patients need care: