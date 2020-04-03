COVID-19 Recap: 73 confirmed cases in Northern Illinois as of April 2

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — The number of cases of COVID-19 in Northern Illinois continues to increase.



As of Thursday, April 2, there were 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Illinois region.



Here's a look a breakdown of the cases by counties, according to the regional health departments:

Winnebago: 30

Boone: 0

Stephenson: 3

Ogle: 2

Lee: 2

DeKalb: 17

Jo Daviess: 3

Whiteside: 12

Carroll: 4

Several new cases were confirmed all over the region on Thursday, including Lee County reporting their first two cases: a patient in their 50s and a patient in their 30s.



Winnebago County continues to lead the region in cases as health officials reported 6 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases up to 30.



Ogle County confirmed its second case of COVID-19 on Thursday, a patient in their 20s.



There have been 3 deaths in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region, a resident of Carroll County, a resident of Winnebago County and a resident of Whiteside County.

The health departments in the region continue to work closely with IDPH to identify and notify those that may have been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive. To slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important for everyone to take steps to prevent exposure. Stay home and only leave your house for basic needs, including visiting the doctor or buying groceries, medicine, gasoline or similar supplies.

What The Public Can Do: