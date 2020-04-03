City of Rockford makes it clear: No gatherings, stay home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford is sending a message to the community: stay home.



The city's Facebook page shared a picture about no gatherings and urged residents to stay home. Here's what the post read, followed by the photo:

"NO GATHERINGS: We think this poster perfectly answers any questions you may have. ABSOLUTELY NO GATHERINGS!"

The message on Friday was along the same line of comments made by county leaders at Thursday's daily press conference.

"We're not gonna tolerate it. This is a public health concern and my number one priority is to keep the citizens of Rockford safe. If that's safe from crime or if that's safe from a pandemic or safe from the stupidity and selfishness of a very few number, that's what we'll do," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara (D).

The mayor was not alone, as County Board Chairman Frank Haney had said the following after the Rockford Park District had to remove basketball rims across the area to make sure kids weren't coming together.

"I think it is absolutely pathetic that our park district have to take down basketball nets. This is a textbook way to get COVID-19. I fear and why I'm angry today because people will die because others do not take things seriously," said Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney (R).

The health department reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 30. There has been 1 death related to COVID-19 in the county.