13 WREX to air 30 minute mass live on Easter Sunday

12:00 pm

ROCKFORD (WREX) — During Illinois' shelter in place order, a lot of congregations are canceling services or moving them online.

We here at 13 WREX have you covered!

13 WREX is going to air a 30 minute live Easter Mass from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford.

There will not be a congregation inside, just the Bishop and our cameras.

Be sure to tune in on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m. on 13 WREX. You can also stream the broadcast live on our website and Facebook page.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

