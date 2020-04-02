WREX to air Jeopardy! at 4, 4:30 p.m. starting April 6

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We heard you, Stateline: And now, Jeopardy! will have a new time slot on 13 WREX.



Starting Monday, April 6, Jeopardy! will air at 4 and 4:30 p.m, which is normally the Dr. Phil time slot.



Dr. Phil will air at 3 p.m.



13 WREX will continue to air daily news conferences held by state and local authorities. When President Trump holds a news conference, we will also air those until our 5 p.m. news begins and will continue to stream them online. Over the past few weeks, we have heard from many of you about how you have missed Jeopardy! since it's not aired because of the news conference. We listed, and here is our fix.



Here's a look at the changes:

Jeopardy will move from 3 p.m. & 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Phil will move from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dr. Phil will also run at 1 p.m. on the CW.

These changes will be effective through April 30.