Winnebago County Sheriff's want to help celebrate your child's birthday
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office wants to help make sure your child has a memorable birthday!
The sheriff's office says they will make a child's birthday special by driving by your house, giving a wave and putting the lights and sirens on!
The sheriff's office says they know kids won't be able to get a birthday party this month due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Requirements include: living within the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction and the children must be 12 and under.
If interested, send a message to the sheriff's office Facebook page. Scheduling will be done Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.