Winnebago County asks for residents help making masks for essential workers

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Health officials in Winnebago County are asking for your help to keep workers safe.



Dr. Sandra Martell with the Winnebago County Health Department is asking for the community's help to make masks for essential workers. Dr. Martell stressed the masks will not be for health care workers.

"These are not for health care workers -- these are people working essential businesses that we've deemed as needing -- grocery services, delivery services, and the use of what we call personal or cloth masks. Masks made by residents of our community. So we are going to be putting out a request for community members to help us make masks for our essential workers who are not healthcare providers," said Dr. Martell.



Dr. Martell's request of making masks for essential workers does not include N95 masks, surgical masks or gowns.



If you're interested in making a mask for essential workers, the health department is asking you to follow the guidelines set by the Minnesota Department of Health and Nebraska Medicine.



Here's the guidelines for the Minnesota Department of Health and Nebraska Medicine.